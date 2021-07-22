Taking shape: The pandemic delayed this tiny-home build, but it's coming along now

In Nisku, Alta., south of Edmonton, a shell of what will one day be a state-of-the-art tiny house is taking shape.

Kenton Zerbin, an Edmontonian who teaches tiny-house workshops, has been hard at work since September with a team of NAIT students.

The work is all being documented on a 33-episode web series called The Tiny House Master Plan.

"To teach people about tiny homes and how to design and build, it's kind of like Mike Holmes meets Bill Nye meets Big Brother, is how I describe the show," Zerbin said.

The home will feature everything from a soaker tub to a wood-burning fireplace.

It's being built with the help of sponsors.

And at the end of the project, the home will be given away to a lucky new owner.

Building the home in the middle of the pandemic has come with some challenges.

"I can't say there haven't been delays. COVID has definitely thrown us a few curve balls, whether that's material order delays or whether that's social distancing," Zerbin said.

"How do you get a team of volunteers together when you're not allowed to get together?"

Lots still to do, but Zerbin is excited to take the home across Canada once it is complete. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

After putting things on hold the team is finally back together, and back to work.

The original plan to take the house on a 16-city Canadian tour has been put off until next summer.

Instead, they'll add a second season to the web series.

"I think that, you know, people want good news and we've had a lot of bad news," Zerbin said.

"So it's been exciting getting companies to come on board, even on uncertain times with uncertain budgets and uncertain supply lines."

Despite the struggles, Zerbin said the delays actually afforded the builders more time to perfect the home and show off exactly why he's so passionate about tiny homes.

Progress is slower than planned but the state-of-the-art tiny home is coming together. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

"It's a fraction of the cost and that allows people to either escape or work less, or choose a job that's less about the money and more about what they love. Or do more of their hobbies, or travel more.

"It's a beautiful way for someone to live and do things they want to, instead of living for the house."

Entering the giveaway is as simple as filling out a form and subscribing to the project's YouTube channel.

Zerbin also teaches tiny house workshops.

His first workshop since the start of the pandemic begins Friday at Roots on Whyte in Edmonton.