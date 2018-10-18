'Sunshine of my life': Loved ones remember Edmonton woman during husband's sentencing

The family and friends of Kristi Schienmann, who was killed by her husband Timothy Crowe last year, delivered emotional victim impact statements Thursday in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench.

"She was the sunshine of my life, and the sparkle in our family," wrote her mother Brenda Schienmann, in her statement read by the Crown prosecutor.

"That day, a part of me died with her."

Crowe was sentenced to eight years in prison for strangling Schienmann on the evening of March 6, 2017.

The 36-year-old Edmonton man was originally charged with second-degree murder, but agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter before trial.

At the time of Schienmann's death, the couple was separated and meeting at Schienmann's north Edmonton condo to pack their belongings, according to an agreed statement of fact read in court.

Crowe and Schienmann argued and the fight became violent.

The court also heard 16 victim impact statements.

Friends and family members described the 30-year-old as a kind person, who loved children and couldn't wait to become a mother.

"She would have been the best mom," Scheimann wrote in her statement.

Loved ones spoke of how difficult it was to move on, and how they struggled with their overwhelming grief.

"The loss of my sister is by far the most difficult thing I've ever been through," Stefanie Vogt wrote in her victim impact statement.

"I have lost a sister and the future of our family."

The family is satisfied with the sentence that given to Crowe, said Ryan Vogt, Schienmann's brother-in-law.

"No sentence can possibly bring Kristi back or fill the void left in her absence," Vogt told CBC outside of court. "That said, we are satisfied that the sentence handed down in this case was the correct sentence."

Crowe briefly addressed the court after receiving his sentence.

"I loved Kristi and I'm sorry to her friends and family and my family," Crowe said.

He received a credit of 29 months for his time spent behind bars since the killing took place.