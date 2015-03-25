Ask an Expert: Q&A with Timothy Caulfield about COVID-19 misinformation
The U of A's Timothy Caulfield joins Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson at 11 a.m. MT for a Q&A about separating pandemic truth from bunk.
U of A professor joins Nancy Carlson live at 11 a.m. MT
Timothy Caulfield is a misinformation expert whose current project is to research the impact of bad information and conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19.
Today the University of Alberta professor of health law and science policy joins Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson for a Q&A about how to sort the truth from the bunk during the pandemic.
It's the latest instalment in CBC Edmonton's Ask an Expert series on topics related to COVID-19.
You can watch it live here at 11 a.m. MT. To submit questions, tune into the broadcast on the CBC Edmonton Facebook page.