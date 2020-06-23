Time to rename Oliver neighbourhood, Oliver community league tells city

The Oliver community league is now officially opposed to the current name of the Oliver neighbourhood and is asking the city to initiate an "inclusive co-creation process to discover a new community name."

The community league's board opposes the name "because its namesake, Frank Oliver, spearheaded many harmful policies that directly targeted Indigenous communities, people of colour, newcomers and people with disabilities," the league said in a a statement posted its Twitter account on Tuesday.

The historic Edmonton neighbourhood sits west of downtown, bounded by 109th Street, 124th Street, 104th Avenue and the North Saskatchewan River valley.

The neighbourhood, a city park and some buildings are all named after Oliver, a provincial and federal politician in the early 1900s who formed policies that pushed Indigenous people off their traditional land.

On Sunday, the league launched the #UncoverOliver campaign with a detailed history of Oliver's life and career.

The league is now asking the city to "initiate a deep, co-creation process" to find a new name, president Robyn Paches told CBC's Edmonton AM on Tuesday.

"We use that word purposely because we want to go beyond consultation and create something together and co-create what the future of Oliver can be," Paches said.

"What will this next name be, asking the community, asking community leaders, asking Indigenous leaders and having them really be part of that process and finding out who is this community we see in Oliver here today.

"Oliver is the most densely populated neighbourhood in the city and I'd argue one of the most diverse communities in the city and we want a name to reflect that."

The league wants the renaming process to be inclusive, involving "all communities that Frank Oliver impacted."

It says the process should be Indigenous-led, with members of Black communities, newcomers and people with disabilities to also be involved.

It also wants the city to adopt the name that is chosen through the consultation process.

In 30 years, there should be a "process of reflection, discussion and either a name renewal celebration or a renaming process" to "ensure our community's name reflects the value, hopes and identities of future generations," the statement says.

City officials have told the league there has never been a neighbourhood renaming in the city's history, Paches said.