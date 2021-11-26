Time-delayed safes, panic alarms could help deter pharmacy robberies, working group says

Time-delayed safes to store narcotics and panic alarms for pharmacy staff could help counter a recent spike in pharmacy robberies in Alberta, a provincial working group has concluded.

The group, which includes the Alberta College of Pharmacy, the Alberta Pharmacists' Association, police in Edmonton and Calgary and the RCMP, was formed in April after police identified an increase in the number of armed robberies at pharmacies.

"We all saw merit in getting together, working together collaboratively because this is a community issue," said college registrar Greg Eberhart. "It does require a joint response."

From September 2020 to August 2021, there were 89 pharmacy robberies in Calgary and 49 in Edmonton, said college communications director Barry Strader. During the same period the previous year, there were four in Calgary and 14 in Edmonton.

Strader said the college did not have statistics on the number of robberies in rural areas, but there have been several incidents.

The working group's recommendations for pharmacies include:

Using time-delayed safes to store all narcotics;

Providing pharmacy staff with panic alarms;

Incorporating CCTV cameras to deter offenders and help police investigations;

Installing physical security measures, like remote-locking doors;

Limiting the amount of cash and drugs readily available on site.

Eberhart said research shows time-delayed safes are by far the most effective robbery deterrent.

"When perpetrators are staging a robbery, they really want to get in and out as quickly as possible," he said.

"And any type of delay in performing the act is really a detriment to them that provides a discouragement."

Other jurisdictions have had "great success" in decreasing thefts with these safes, he said.

Since 2015, British Columbia pharmacies have been required keep Schedule IA drugs in a safe with a timer that only allows it to open after a five-minute wait. That includes opioids like fentanyl, oxycodone and hydromorphone.

Proposal to make time-delayed safes mandatory

The college is consulting members on proposed amendments to its operations standards that, if adopted, would require all licensed pharmacies to use time-delayed safes to store narcotics and certain other drugs. The time-delay lock would need to be set at a minimum of five minutes.

"This is a community safety issue," Eberhart said. "It is not simply an issue around the armed robberies themselves and the safety and security of the people.

"But once theft of these products occurs, it also brings greater risk to our streets."

Eberhart said the college continues to work with police and educate pharmacists around security practices.

In a news release, Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Mark Hilton said the police service hopes that "by implementing environmental and safety recommendations generated by this group, pharmacies across the province will see a decline in robberies and a safer work environment for staff."