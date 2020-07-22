Little drummer dog: Timber the husky goes viral after 'singing' along to drum

Timber the husky likes to sing along with people — but no one knew he'd take the lead like this.

Mason Buffalo was visiting his sister and her partner in Wetaskiwin, Alta., earlier this summer for a family barbecue. He said he started singing an old country song and, without missing a beat, his sister's two-year-old husky joined in.

Later that afternoon, Buffalo's brother-in-law brought out his hand drum. Almost as soon as he started to play, Timber started to sing along.

Knowing that he was seeing something special, Buffalo immediately pulled out his cell phone to take a video.

In powwow, what Timber did is called "taking the lead," Buffalo said.

"It was very powerful to see a dog do that," he said. "Especially with our culture and the drum. It's really awesome, and amazing."

Buffalo immediately posted the video to his Facebook, where it started racking up shares and likes immediately. He later posted it to the Facebook group Social Distance Powwow, where it has now been shared more than 25,000 times.

"In a time like this, it's been bringing a lot of smiles to people's faces," he said.