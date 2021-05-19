New attractions coming to Edmonton's Rainbow Valley Campground

May long weekend is the kick off to camping season for many across Alberta including outdoor enthusiasts snapping up the 75 spots at the Rainbow Valley Campground.

The campground, in the south end of Whitemud Park just off the 119th Street bridge, opens for the season this weekend.

It's just one of a growing number of summer attractions on the Snow Valley site.

The aerial park stands 15 metres high. (John Robertson/CBC) "The campground has been here forever, since 1961, and of course the ski hill has been here since the '30s with people walking up the hill," said Snow Valley staffer Tim Dea.

Four years ago, the not-for-profit corporation operating in Edmonton's river valley decided to branch out with the addition of a $1.7 million aerial park.

"Since the moment we opened it's been full — it's a lot of fun, it's challenging, it's safe," Dea said.

Climbers are provided with a harness that uses a patented "Clic-It" lock system before accessing the freestanding and self-contained aerial park built by German company Kristall Turm.

COVID-19 restrictions mean capacity limits and mask requirements but the 15-metre climbing structure is expected to open in early June, along with a number of other new features.

Dea says they're putting the finishing touches on a gold-mining themed sluice attraction called the Whitemud Creek Mining Company.

"Kids can discover treasure as they sift through the sand and everything so that was a big deal and then we're going to have golf out on the hill."

Dea says target golf, with 12 tee boxes, and the mining operation came in at a cost of $100,000.

One of the new attractions set to open this June is the Whitemud Creek Mining Company, a sluice where kids can pan for treasure. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Snow Valley also received grant money from the city and province for two new play areas opening next month, and Dea said the popular ice cream shack will be returning.

"Everyone wants to be outside and we're hoping to have a super busy summer," he said.

If you're looking to venture farther afield, here is a map of outdoor spots to explore in the capital region.