Long before Tiger King, Edmonton had 'Noah of the North'

Long before Joe Exotic and his tigers introduced Netflix viewers to the bizarre world of big cat breeding, a Canadian conservationist was famous for his own brood of exotic beasts.

The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has captivated audiences with the trials and tribulations of Exotic, his roadside zoo in Oklahoma, meth-fuelled romances, attention-seeking antics and eventual conviction in a murder-for-hire plot.

The Netflix documentary series triggered flashbacks for Todd Oeming, reminding him of his own childhood — with the exception of all the sex, drugs and murder schemes.

His late father, Al Oeming, was a larger-than-life zoologist, television personality and big cat breeder.

"Anybody that is attracted to the game farm and or zoo industry, I think could relate to just about every character that's in that series," Oeming said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We had no end of flamboyant characters that came in, and a lot of them are attracted to the animal world because of their ability to get up close and personal with exotics."

Watching Tiger King was surreal, Oeming said. The cast of eccentric personalities on the documentary series felt familiar.

"The experiences that were shown in the first three [Tiger King] episodes, I don't think there's anything there that I've not personally witnessed or done myself, as well as any of the other people that worked at the farm."

Al Oeming, known as Noah of the North, charmed audiences in a series of wildlife documentaries and travelled the country for decades with his trusted cheetah Tawana in tow.

At the height of his fame, he was the subject of several documentaries including a CBC TV series called Al Oeming — Man of the North.

Oeming was well-known for his Alberta Game Farm, later known as Polar Park, 25 kilometres east of Edmonton on Highway 14.

He opened the 500-hectare farm in 1958. By the early 1970s, the park was home to about 800 species and drew visitors by the thousands.

At one time, the park was believed to be the world's largest private animal collection, with about 3,000 animals roaming the open fields and large compounds.

Even before he could walk, Todd Oeming was playing with baby lions and tigers in his backyard sandbox.

Oeming and Tawana await a Regina city bus in the early 1970s. (City of Regina)

As he grew older, he was expected to work on the farm, feeding even its most ferocious tenants.

"I mean, we worked 18-hour days, seven days a week. It was crazy," he said.

"We had Siberian tigers, we had African lions, we had snow leopards, cougars, jaguars, North China leopards. We bred them all."

Wild dogs imported from China would yip and bark. Red pandas scampered in the grass. Elephants stomped about the fields. Peacocks strutted the grounds, fanning their feathers.

And at the gorilla compound, which housed a handful of silverbacks, every Friday night was Kentucky Fried Chicken night.

"It was quite hilarious because they take this chicken and they strip every morsel of meat off it and then literally flip the bone back at you out of sheer contempt," Oeming recalled.

The silverbacks occasionally escaped into the fields by smashing trees over the walls of their stone enclosure like matchsticks. But they could always be tempted back home with buckets of their favourite breaded chicken.

"They would just push the trees over onto the 16-foot high concrete wall and climb up the tree and skedaddle off. There was no food back there for them and they got hungry so we'd always bait them back in with KFC."

Al Oeming began his career in the military, serving in the navy during the Second World War. After his discharge, he became a professional wrestler. While touring across the country as Nature Boy, he co-founded the professional wrestling promotion Stampede Wrestling.

Eventually, his passion for conservation took him out of the ring and brought him home to Edmonton.

He sold half of the promotions company to his boyhood friend and business partner Stu Hart — father of wrestlers Bret and Owen Hart —and used the money to buy the farm.

"His objective was to establish breeding herds of rare endangered species and put them into a place that was typical of what they would be in the wild, to the extent that you can do that here, outside of Edmonton," Todd Oeming said.

Daily life in the park made for some strange childhood memories, not all of them pleasant. Attacks were rare but they happened.

Al Oeming was bitten in the back by a massive grizzly bear known as Big Dan as he bottle-fed him breakfast. Todd Oeming was there, years later, when one of the zookeepers was attacked by a Siberian tiger. The big cat sunk his teeth into the man's head before they were able to free him.

"He had just come off watering our elephant and giving it a mud bath and it was about 10 o'clock at night and he went in with this 300-pound Siberian and ended up getting mauled.

"The tiger had been teased by some other employees."

The man spent four months recovering in hospital.

Todd Oeming was 17 when a cougar sunk its teeth into his shoulder. You could never drop your guard around the cats, he said.

"It released its grip when I gave it a right cross and then it went away.

"You've got to remember that they're wild animals. And although you can raise a wild animal and have them like a pet, you never really know when they're going to change their demeanour — and they do."

In 1982, Al Oeming sold the exotic animals, keeping only the cold-climate creatures, and rebranded the facility as Polar Park. But within a decade, the public's affection for private zoos began to fade.

Oeming closed the zoo in 1998 after admitting that animal-rights activists were becoming increasingly successful at dissuading people from visiting facilities like his.

'A fairy tale'

All but a few of the large animals were sold off to private buyers. Oeming remained on the property until his death in March 2014.

His eldest son, now the owner of Polar Park Brewing Company, often plays his father's old 16-mm films and reminisces about the old days, when the family property was teeming with life.

"It was something, growing up here," he said. "You wake up and you're bottle feeding a snow leopard or playing with lynx or chasing gorillas around in the bush.

"It was literally a fairy tale."