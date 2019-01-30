Skip to Main Content
Snow, ice lead to chaos for morning commuters in Edmonton region
Snow and ice on Edmonton streets and area highways led to dozens of collisions during the morning commute Wednesday.

Three-vehicle collision Spruce Grove closes Highway 16 eastbound

Edmonton police responded to more than 70 collisions across the city Wednesday during the morning commute.

Between 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., police recorded seven crashes resulting in injuries, 61 collisions involving property damage and three hit-and-runs.

Police are encouraging motorists to take their time in the commute home as snow removal crews clear city streets.

Near Spruce Grove, a serious three-vehicle collision shut down Highway 16 eastbound for part of the morning, during which motorists were being urged to use Highway 16A, RCMP said Wednesday.

Eastbound lanes on the highway were re-opened before noon. However, traffic is stop-and-go, as road conditions continue to be treacherous with snow and ice, RCMP said.

Drivers are requested to avoid the area and continue to use Highway 16A as an alternative

RCMP remain in the westbound lanes, cleaning up from other collisions believed to be caused by drivers being distracted by the initial collision and not driving according to road conditions.

RCMP did not provide information about injuries.

