Missing Alberta snowmobilers found on mountain near Revelstoke, B.C.

A search and rescue mission has found three missing Alberta snowmobilers on a Revelstoke, B.C. mountain, a family member tells CBC.

Ryan Pyper, 40, of Red Deer, Alta., went on a weekend snowmobile trip with friend Todd Kennedy, 45, and Todd's son Braydon, 21, according to Ryan's brother-in-law Ryan Davidson.

Davidson was notified at around 4 p.m. MST Saturday that his brother-in-law and two friends had been found by search and rescue teams.

"They were found in a cabin on the mountain. I guess they were all very cold," said Davidson.

None of the men are injured, he added. The men were found without their snowmobiles.

Little is known at this time about what happened to them, said Davidson.

"All I know is they were quite cold and obviously happy that they were found," he said.

"Thank God they're safe."

Weekend trip

The trio left central Alberta on Thursday and were expected to return home Saturday or Sunday, said Pyper's wife, Rozanne.

When she didn't hear from her husband Saturday morning, Pyper began to worry.

"Your mind goes through all the different scenarios," she said. "Honestly we're trying to just keep things positive and hope for the best today that all three of them come off the mountain alive and well."

The trio were last heard from Friday morning at 7:40 a.m., when Braydon posted on Snapchat a photo of one of the snowmobiles, she said. Ryan was also in contact with his mother-in-law, said Pyper.

A screenshot from Braydon Kennedy's Snapchat account. The photo was posted on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 (Rozanne Pyper)

When hotel staff confirmed they weren't in their rooms Saturday morning, Pyper reported her husband missing to B.C. RCMP.

She also notified the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, who confirmed to Pyper that Ryan's truck was still in the parking lot at the base of Boulder Mountain in Revelstoke on Saturday.

Search and rescue

A search and rescue operation, including a helicopter and an unknown number of "boots on the ground" was dispatched, Pyper said.

Poor visibility because of heavy snow made it difficult for the search and rescue mission, said Davidson.

Revelstoke was under a winter storm warning as of 2:30 p.m. MST Saturday and "hazardous winter conditions" were expected in the area, according to Environment Canada's website.

B.C. RCMP have not responded to multiple calls and emails sent by CBC News.

A member of the Revelstoke Snowmobile Club declined to comment but confirmed to CBC News Revelstoke Search and Rescue was involved in the search.

The club also posted to their Facebook page, saying "again we have missing riders. [Search and rescue] has been contacted, we may have to shut down Boulder for the search."

The organization also shared Pyper's Facebook post in the comments section.

Pyper, along with her sister and mother-in-law, were travelling to Revelstoke Saturday afternoon to help with the search.

Avid outdoorsman

This wasn't the first snowmobiling trip for Ryan, who is described as an avid outdoorsman by his wife.

Both Ryan and Todd have travelled on similar trips together in the past, and both families would often camp together in the summer.

Pyper believes Braydon is not as experienced with snowmobiles as the other two men.

A file photo of Boulder Mountain in Revelstoke, B.C. (Scott Magnusson)

She said her husband always travels prepared and this trip was no different. She said the men had four snowmobiles with them, with the fourth being used as a spare in case something went wrong, Pyper said.