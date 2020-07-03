Three people dead in float plane crash south of Edmonton

Three people are dead after a small float plane crashed into a rural field south of Edmonton on Friday morning, RCMP and Leduc County fire services confirmed.

The plane crashed about 20 kilometres east of Edmonton International Airport around 11 a.m. All three people aboard were dead when RCMP arrived on scene, said Cpl. Laurel Scott.

A witness reportedly heard the engine of the four-seater plane stall before it crashed about a kilometre north of Rollyview Road near Range Road 232, said Leduc County fire marshal Brad Gurmin.

The aircraft was not on fire when emergency services arrived, Gurmin said.

The Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators was deployed to the crash site.

RCMP and New Sarepta Fire Department were holding the scene on Friday afternoon until the investigators arrived, Leduc RCMP said.