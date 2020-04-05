Three more COVID-19 deaths in Alberta as total cases rise to 1,250

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta as cases rose to 1,250 over the weekend.

On Sunday, the province reported 69 new cases of the disease as total deaths rose to 23.

A total of 279 people in Alberta have recovered from the illness, according to Sunday's updated numbers.

The regional breakdown of cases is:

Calgary zone : 774 cases, 14 deaths.

: 774 cases, 14 deaths. Edmonton zone : 309 cases, 4 deaths.

: 309 cases, 4 deaths. Central zone : 67 cases, 1 death.

: 67 cases, 1 death. North zone : 77 cases, 4 deaths.

: 77 cases, 4 deaths. South zone : 20.

: 20. Unknown: 3.

Live updates with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, are expected to resume on Monday.