Three more COVID-19 deaths in Alberta as total cases rise to 1,250
On Sunday, the government reported 69 new cases of the disease. The total number of people who have recovered from the illness rose to 279.
Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta as cases rose to 1,250 over the weekend.
On Sunday, the province reported 69 new cases of the disease as total deaths rose to 23.
A total of 279 people in Alberta have recovered from the illness, according to Sunday's updated numbers.
The regional breakdown of cases is:
- Calgary zone: 774 cases, 14 deaths.
- Edmonton zone: 309 cases, 4 deaths.
- Central zone: 67 cases, 1 death.
- North zone: 77 cases, 4 deaths.
- South zone: 20.
- Unknown: 3.
Live updates with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, are expected to resume on Monday.