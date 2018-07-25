Liver-transplant patient, 5, gets 3 minutes to raid Edmonton toy store

Five-year-old Lily Hague had three minutes to live every child's dream on Wednesday.

With the help from her parents and organizers, Lily raced from shelf to shelf, grabbing as many toys as she could at a Toys "R" Us in west Edmonton.

Dolls, a motorized Jeep for children and a princess dress all made the cut.

"I did it, I did it," she exclaimed while hugging her mother after the dash.

The three-minute dash is organized by Starlight Children's Foundation Canada and Toys "R" Us in an effort to improve the lives of kids who live with serious illness or life-altering injury.

Lily Hague, 5, was excited to get a karaoke machine and other toys on Wednesday, July 25. (Dave Bajer/CBC Edmonton)

Lily was given the chance to collect the toys after her parents submitted a letter outlining her health journey.

When Lily was two months of age, her parents Hayley and Mark Hague were told she had been born with biliary atresia, a liver disease in which one or more bile ducts are narrow or blocked.

At eight-months-old, Lily received a liver transplant.

As a result of her compromised immunity, Lily is hospitalized twice a year, Hayley Hague said.

While Lily leads a normal life, her liver transplant does slow her down at times, she said.

But on Wednesday, Lily forget all of that and got to be just a kid.

"It was incredible. It was a lifetime thing we'll remember for the rest of our lives," Hague said.

This is the tenth Three-Minute Dash event held in Canada this summer, according to Toys "R" Us officials.