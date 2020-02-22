Skip to Main Content
Three inmates hospitalized following fight in Edmonton prison
Edmonton·New

Three inmates hospitalized following fight in Edmonton prison

Three inmates at Edmonton Institution have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a fight at the prison.

Several inmates were involved in the fight

CBC News ·
Three inmates were hospitalized after a fight broke out at the Edmonton Institution Saturday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Three inmates at Edmonton Institution have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a fight at the prison.

Edmonton police were called to the maximum security prison at the northeast edge of the city around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, several inmates were involved in the fight. The three men who were injured, ages 22, 27, and 23, are all in stable condition.

The Edmonton police's institution investigation unit and corrections staff are investigating.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|