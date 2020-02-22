Three inmates hospitalized following fight in Edmonton prison

Three inmates at Edmonton Institution have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a fight at the prison.

Edmonton police were called to the maximum security prison at the northeast edge of the city around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, several inmates were involved in the fight. The three men who were injured, ages 22, 27, and 23, are all in stable condition.

The Edmonton police's institution investigation unit and corrections staff are investigating.