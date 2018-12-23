Three family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Strathcona County

Three members of a Strathcona County family were found dead Monday after RCMP responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

A 55-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl are believed to be victims of homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man died from a self-inflicted injury, police said.

RCMP do not anticipate the incident will result in criminal charges, Supt. Dave Kalist said in the news release.

"This is an extremely horrific situation and we ask that respect, support and privacy be directed to this family," Kalist said.

Kalist is scheduled to speak to media about the deaths Tuesday afternoon outside the Strathcona County RCMP detachment.

RCMP got a 911 call about a man with a firearm inside a residence on Range Road 222 near Township Road 520 just after 6 a.m. Monday.

The area was contained, traffic was diverted and nearby homes were evacuated.

When RCMP entered the property, they found the bodies of three people and a dog.

Police remained on scene overnight.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.