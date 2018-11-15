Three dead in Leduc, Alta. industrial accident

Three people died Thursday in an industrial accident at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies in the Leduc Business Park.

Occupational Health and Safety confirmed the three deaths.

"The loss of any worker is a tragedy," said government spokesperson Kate Toogood. "OHS is aware of the incident and on the scene at Millennium Cryogenics to investigate."

Mayor Bob Young said the three fatalities resulted from a "gas accident," but said there was no danger to the community.

RCMP said three men died in the accident, which happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

"Our condolences go out to their family members and to their coworkers," Young told CBC News. "It's very unfortunate when a tragedy like this happens so close to home.

"Our prayers and wishes are with them. I know that there isn't any immediate danger for anybody in the area, and this was a problem in their facility, and at no time was anybody else at risk."

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley sent her condolences on Twitter.

"My heart breaks for these workers and their families. While we wait for details about how this tragic accident happened, my thoughts are with all those who are mourning this terrible loss."

Leduc is a city of 30,000 located approximately 33 kilometres south of Edmonton.