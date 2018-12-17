Video of daughter signing to her dad steals the show at Three Days Grace concert in Edmonton

Two audience members stole the show when Canadian rock group Three Days Grace played a packed show at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton on Wednesday.

A video of Karri Carberry signing the lyrics of the song Just Like You to her father has more than 14 million views online.

"It was really in the moment," Karri Carberry told CBC's Radio Active on Monday. "It wasn't really for anyone else — just so that he could enjoy it as much as I did."

She said they hugged each other after each song.

Darrin Carberry introduced his daughter to the band's music. He's hearing-impaired and appreciates music through vibrations and, with the help of a hearing aid in one ear, can partially perceive sounds.

The show on Dec. 12, was their first concert together and he said it was amazing to see how many people watched the video of them online.

"It was absolutely beautiful to see my daughter signing in front of me," he said. "I was blown away."

Karri Carberry said she noticed that people around them were pulling out their phones to film them, but she didn't think much of it when a woman at the concert asked if she could post a video of them online.

"It's so crazy, I never thought this would happen," she said.

"Friday morning, I wake up to my phone [with] a bunch of text messages from friends and family and they're all asking 'have you seen this video of you and your dad?'"

'Absolutely mesmerizing'

The drummer of Three Days Grace, Neil Sanderson, sent a message to Carberry to let her know he appreciated it and the band also tweeted the video.

Jules Maria posted the video on Facebook. She said at first she wasn't sure what the pair was doing.

"We saw this girl and a man who seemed to require a lot of dancing room, irritating at first until we realized what was happening," Maria posted.

But that soon changed.

"We couldn't care less about what was happening on stage, watching them was absolutely mesmerizing," she wrote.

Karri Carberry said she hopes the video will help raise awareness.

"Just because there's a disability.. doesn't mean that he can't enjoy music like the rest of us," she said.

"He might enjoy it differently: the way he feels the vibrations or the way that he will read the lips," she said. "Sometimes [you] just need a little more help enjoying it."

Her dad said he thinks the video has likely already made an impression.

"To see something like this has probably made a lot of people think differently, think better about sign language, and what deaf people go through," he said.