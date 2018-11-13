Drivers heading south on the QEll Highway were faced with delays Tuesday morning as police responded to a crash involving three vehicles and a deer.

At 5:18 a.m. a car struck a deer near 2404 Gateway Blvd in south Edmonton. Two other vehicles then collided with the car, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

Four southbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than two hours. Tow trucks were called and had cleared the crash site by 7:30 a.m.