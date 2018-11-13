Skip to Main Content
Traffic moving again on QEll after early morning crash in south Edmonton

Drivers heading south on the QEll Highway faced delays Tuesday morning as police responded to a crash involving three vehicles and a deer.

A car hit a deer and two vehicles then struck the car, police say

Drivers heading south on the QEll Highway were faced with delays Tuesday morning as police responded to a crash involving three vehicles and a deer. 

At 5:18 a.m. a car struck a deer near 2404 Gateway Blvd in south Edmonton. Two other vehicles then collided with the car, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, police said. 

Four southbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than two hours. Tow trucks were called and had cleared the crash site by 7:30 a.m.

