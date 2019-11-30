Suspects arrested after two robberies, two police chases and a collision

Three people have been arrested after two robberies, a slow-speed chase, a collision and then another police chase near Leduc, Alta.

RCMP were called to the outlet mall near the Edmonton International Airport at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday after a woman was assaulted and had her purse stolen.

An hour later, police were called to an armed robbery at a liquor store in Millet, about 30 kilometres southeast of the mall. Two people entered the store, pulled out a firearm, then demanded money, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The victims from the mall and liquor store told police the suspects fled in a grey Ford F-150 truck. Police tracked down the stolen vehicle while on the way to the liquor store.

They pursued the truck to Highway 2, south of Leduc.

The truck ran over a spike belt deployed by police, losing all four tires, police said. The truck continued travelling northbound on the highway — slowly — on tire rims, until it crossed the median into the southbound lanes and collided with a semi tractor trailer.

Police said three people got out of the suspect vehicle and fled on foot.

Two of the suspects were arrested. The third, seeing the the semi driver had left his vehicle, got into the vehicle and drove away.

A 25-kilometre chase ensued, which saw the semi drive north briefly in the southbound lanes. The truck eventually stopped when the brakes locked, and police were able to take the suspect into custody.

Police said nobody was injured during the chases or collision.

Two men and one woman were arrested, and are facing a variety of charges, RCMP said.