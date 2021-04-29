'Extreme' posts lead to arrest of Alberta man considered a threat to public, police

Alberta RCMP's national security team has arrested a Parkland County man they believed posed a threat to the public, police and critical infrastructure based on "extreme" online posts.



Kelvin Gregory Maure, 26, was arrested on Feb. 13 and faces 34 charges related to prohibited weapons and explosive substances and impersonating a peace officer.

Police seized guns and ammunition at several properties west of Edmonton after the arrest, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.



"Maure was the subject of a larger ongoing investigation into a number of associated individuals since September 2020," the release said.

In January, "Maure displayed escalating behaviour leading investigators to believe he presented a threat to critical infrastructure, police, and the public."



The posts involves anti-government messaging, RCMP said.

Investigators would not give specific information about who or what were the target of those threats. However Insp. Scott Isaac cited oil and gas facilities and energy installations as examples.

"We don't have any confirmation, if you will, on what his true intentions were with his behaviour there, but the night that we did arrest him, it was pretty clear to us that there was a need to intervene and arrest him," he said in an interview.

"Having said that, the investigation is open to try to determine what exactly his intentions were."

An AK-47 was seized in the investigation. (RCMP)

Photos shared by RCMP show the seized guns, which Issac says are set up to be fully automatic and include high capacity magazines.

"The majority of the firearms that we seized were prohibited firearms," Isaac said. "So, they're not legally available in Canada and that's something that the investigation is open to determine where exactly he got these firearms from."

An article of clothing with RCMP badges was also seized.

"He was not wearing that at the time of his arrest, but that was uncovered in the search of his property later on," Isaac said. "Having something like that in his possession, it was concerning and we don't know what his intentions behind that were."

RCMP also seized an article of clothing found in a search, which they say was modified to look like a uniform. (RCMP)

Maure is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on May 7.