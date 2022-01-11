Skip to Main Content
Edmonton

Thousands in the dark from south Edmonton power outage

About 35,000 people in south Edmonton are without power due a massive outage.

Cause of outage under investigation

CBC News ·
Epcor says more than 45,000 customers lost power Monday in an outage in south Edmonton. (Epcor)

Tens of thousands of people in south Edmonton are without power due a massive outage Monday night.

According to the map on Epcor's website at least 45,536 customers lost power starting around 6:15 p.m.. As of 9:30, more than 10,00 customers have had powered restored but about 34,000 still don't have power. The cause of the outage is equipment failure, according to the website. 

Some reports of street light outages in the area were reported to 511 Alberta.

 Windermere, Summerside and Rutherford are among the many affected neighbourhoods.

The estimated restoration time is 11:30 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now