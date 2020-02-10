Thorsby woman, 18, killed in traffic collision near Devon

An 18-year-old woman from Thorsby died Sunday when the truck she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer on an icy highway near Devon.

In a news release, Leduc RCMP said they responded to a fatal collision on Highway 60, south of Devon, around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

The woman, who was alone in her truck, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Highway 60 was closed for several hours while Leduc RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst investigated.

Road conditions at the time of the collision were icy, police said. Charges are not anticipated.