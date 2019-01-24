Skip to Main Content
Man, 70, killed in collision near Thorsby, Alta.
A 70-year-old man is dead following a collision southwest of Thorsby, Alta., Wednesday morning.

Driver pulling onto Highway 39 struck by pickup truck, RCMP say

CBC News ·

At about 10 a.m. RCMP responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39 at Range Road 25.

The initial investigation indicates a pickup truck pulling onto Highway 39 from a residential driveway was hit by an eastbound pickup truck, RCMP said in a news release.

The male driver of the truck entering the Highway was declared dead on the scene.

The second driver, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.

Traffic was diverted for four hours while the RCMP collision analyst investigated and emergency crews cleared the scene.

Thorsby is 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

