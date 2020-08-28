This time, for real, we promise: Oilers to draw winning 50/50 ticket in $14.1M raffle at noon

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will draw the winning 50/50 ticket for the Friday, Aug. 7 draw at noon today.

The total raffle will be approximately $14.1 million, with the lucky winner taking home half as the prize, the foundation said in a news release Friday morning.

The draw will be made at Oilers Entertainment Group headquarters in Edmonton with the winning number to be posted on social media channels and its website.

The holder of the winning ticket will have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to claim the prize.

The winner will need to provide a copy of their government-issued photo identification and address.

Today marks the second time this week that the foundation has said it would award the prize in the 50/50 draw, which has been plagued by technical issues and delays.

The winning ticket was set to be drawn on Wednesday of this week. More than an hour passed before an announcement came that it would be postponed yet again.

Delays in processing refunds prompted the postponement, the foundation said at the time.

"Our technology provider Ascend has assured us this work will be done in short order and we will be in a position to draw the winning ticket very soon," the statement said.

"We again apologize for the inconvenience this delay has caused."

The 50/50 was scheduled for the Aug. 7 game between the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Oilers lost and were eliminated from the series.

Online sales quickly grew to $15.2 million — a world record for sports 50/50 draws — but the servers were overwhelmed by purchase requests.

Buyers were met with slow loading times, geo-location issues and error messages. Many who tried to repurchase tickets reported being charged multiple times for the subsequent attempts.

Last week, the foundation said the final pot for the record-setting raffle would be $14.3 million.

The organization refunded about $900,000 to make up for technical glitches during the sales.