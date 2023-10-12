This Strathcona County author wants kids to learn 'the only way to make bread'

Behind every door of Cristina Quintero's childhood apartment building was a whole other world, filled with flavour and variety.

"After school, it was always the funnest to see whose house you got to go over to," she told CBC's Edmonton AM.

"Was it going to be Sarah's for some naan? Was it going to be Chris's house maybe his mom made some roti?"

Quintero's upbringing sets the stage for her first children's book The Only Way to Make Bread, which explores the joys of everyday life through tasty treats from around the world.

It was listed by the Globe and Mail as one of six children's books for the fall.

The Strathcona County author said her parents immigrated to Canada from Columbia, and she was heavily influenced by her culture and others — food played a big role in that.

Growing up on Edmonton's west end, in an apartment building with a lot of newcomers, Quintero said each culture, including her own Colombian heritage, has a different style of bread.

Colombians, for example, have arepas and Filipinos, like Quintero's Montreal-based illustrator Sarah Gonzales, have pandesal. The book even includes both recipes.

"Everybody has some sort of something that says, 'this is who we are,'" Quintero said.

"This is how we take our culture and our homes with us."

Cristina Quintero’s upbringing in a multicultural apartment building in west Edmonton inspired her to write a children’s book celebrating the various kinds of bread. (Submitted by Cristina Quintero)

Quintero's research for the book involved a lot of baking, she said, exploring what bread recipes her friends had to offer and learning how to make each recipe from them. The variety of each recipe, she said, speaks to what ingredients were available in their origin regions.

One friend shared how to make a Jewish challah, and Quintero learned arepas from her parents, both of whom make it differently.

"The punchline to the book … 'the only way to make bread is your way,'" said Quintero.

Quintero said she wanted to write for children to offer them a bit of hope since she believes they often carry the weight of the world more than adults.

Cristina Quintero, author of The Only Way to Make Bread, wanted to offer children hope, since she believes they often carry the weight of the world more than adults. (Submitted by Cristina Quintero)

"We all want to solve the world's problems, but maybe that begins with breaking bread with your neighbour and they break bread with theirs, and then you build community," she said.

"If kids can figure out how to get along with each other and how to get what they need, maybe we can figure it out, too."

An official book launch is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15 at Audreys Books on Jasper Avenue beginning at 2 p.m. The book is already available for purchase at Chapters Indigo, Glass Bookshop and everywhere else books are sold.