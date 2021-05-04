This social worker is helping neighbours in need

CBC's Kory Siegers is spending time digging into stories that explore issues affecting neighbourhoods around the Anthony Henday ring road. We'd always love to hear your ideas. You can email us at edmontonam@cbc.ca or kory.siegers@cbc.ca

Driving through Maple Crest, it's easy to see what draws the families that settle here: winding streets, well-used pathways, friendly waves and kids zooming around on bicycles.

For resident Janet Hume, it's the things you don't see — like financial worries or relationship stress — that have her concerned.

"People need money to pay their rent and their mortgages. People need money to supplement their food income," Hume told CBC News. "And unfortunately and sadly, there's a lot of domestic violence that's happening now."

Hume is the civics director for Fulton Meadows Community League, which encompasses Maple Crest, Tamarack and Aster in the city's southeast.

She's also a retired social worker who spent 30 years helping people in difficult situations. Recently, she resumed that role when she became the community's first social worker, helping connect neighbours who have needs to available resources.

The volunteer position came about as a result of community league discussions about needs that required addressing as the pandemic continues.

"We know a lot of times individuals that may be in need are hesitant to ask anybody," said Paul Dhaliwal, president of the Fulton Meadows Community League.

"We have all kinds of nationalities here, lots of backgrounds and a lot of people may not speak English as well. So it's a little bit difficult for them to even think of where they could go."

The Fukton Meadows Community League encompasses the communities of Maple Crest, Aster and Tamarack. (Kory Siegers/CBC)

Not one size fits all

The idea of a community social worker couldn't come at a better time, said Emma Potter, who is in charge of crisis and navigation support services at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Since the pandemic began, the association has seen an increase in the number of people needing help, as well as an increase in the complexity of the situations.

"Having somebody in the community who can help us out is great," said Potter.

The CMHA operates the 211 hotline in Alberta, a one-stop-shop for getting referrals to community resources. The problem is that complex situations may require assistance from multiple agencies, she said.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all scenario," said Potter. "Very rarely does something fall clearly into one bucket of need."

People could need help paying rent, buying food, paying internet or cellphone bills, or even getting a winter coat.

"That's a number of different things that you may or may not be able to get from one place," said Potter. "All of those are coming up for people all at once now."

Before the pandemic, 211 would spend an average of about seven-and-a-half minutes on the phone with a caller. Today, some calls are taking up to 20 minutes, with the average time increasing to nine or 10 minutes per caller.

"We're not intended to be case managers," said Potter "We're intended to do that kind of assessment of 'What are your needs?' and 'How do I get the information to send you to the next step?'"

An idea for other communities

In her role, Hume stays in touch with 211 and gets referral information from them. But she's also available if people in the community feel more comfortable reaching out to her directly — and receive help that may be more immediate.

She has already helped a handful of people in the area, and the league is now building an emergency fund to help those who have urgent needs. The community league hopes the community social worker program will be a model for other communities.

For Hume, the role is a perfect fit.

"I have a head full of useless information right now. So if I share it with somebody who can get free resources for food or clothing or whatever, it's no longer just useless information."