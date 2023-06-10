'This fire is a beast': Wildfire threatening Edson less than 2 km from the town

Officials from municipalities west of Edmonton say that the wildfire situation is "dire," with flames less than two kilometres from the town of Edson.

An evacuation order was issued for the town and parts of Yellowhead County Friday evening as fires jumped guards and moved closer to populated areas.

In a Saturday video update, Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara pleaded for anyone still in the community of about 8,000 people to leave.

"This is going to be a very dire situation. We've always said we're going to be honest about what's going on. This is not good and this fire is a beast," he said.

"With even all the resources that we have here currently and the ones that are arriving ... it's still not going to be enough to deal with what is going to potentially occur here later today."

In the same update, Yellowhead County chief administrative officer Luc Mercier said that the main fire threatening communities spans 130,000 hectares and has "grown drastically" over 24 hours, with the fire spreading in three different directions.

Mercier said one of those areas of growth is burning just 1.5 kilometres south of Edson, and has damaged the Willmore Park area.

"Our request is that our residents abide by the evacuation order, as this is not a test. This is real life," he said.

Yellowhead County Mayor Wade Williams said he and Zahara spoke with Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen Saturday morning. He said Loewen assured them more resources are being moved in to fight the fire.

"We cannot stress enough: it is time to leave this area. Pack up and head out," Williams said.

"Last night, the fire that hit Highway 47 travelled in excess of 30 [kilometres] in the last 24 hours," he said. "That is unbelievable. That is not something that is ever seen."

Officials warned that residents who have been forced to leave their homes should expect to be away for some time. Mercier said people should expect the evacuation order to be in effect until at least next Wednesday.

Extreme fire danger in Edson forest area

This is the second time Edson residents have been forced to flee their homes in a little over a month.

The town was evacuated May 5 because of an encroaching wildfire, but residents were allowed to return on May 8. Other parts of Yellowhead County also had to evacuate in May, but by the end of the month, everyone had been allowed to return.

In the hamlet of Peers, Alta., on Saturday, within the Yellowhead County evacuation zone, Alex Leonard said the situation is "surreal."

He said he's staying around for now.

"I know everybody — I run vehicles that can help people," he said.

But he said the fire danger over the last month has put people on edge.

"I go to work and I go out into the woods — is it going to be on fire when I get there? Am I going to be able to get out? Am I going to be safe?"

Alex Leonard said wildfire worries are taking a toll in Peers, Alta., on June 10, 2023. (Jamie McCannel/CBC)

Melissa Story, Alberta Wildfire provincial information officer, said over 100 wildland firefighters are battling the fire closest to Edson, which is part of the larger Pembina complex wildfire.

"We're doing everything we can to reinforce containment lines on the north side of [the fire]," she said in an interview.

"We're seeing windy conditions in that area. We're also seeing some elevated temperatures, which is going to add to the wildfire behaviour and wildfire danger in that area."

Fire danger has been extreme in the Edson forest area as hot and dry conditions return to the province. Heat warnings are in effect for much of the province, with temperatures nearing 30 C.

Meteorologist Brennan Allen, with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said a typical daytime high for the Edson area at this time of year is 19 C.

"To give you an idea, today we're forecasting a high of 29 C — that's 10 degrees above normal, so that's quite significant," he told CBC on Saturday.

Allen said the area could see thunderstorms starting Saturday evening, but a more significant weather pattern change isn't in the forecast until the middle of next week.

"It might bring some significant rain. It's a little bit too early to say what the amounts would look like, but definitely a big change from what we've been seeing the last few days. So that does look promising."

Gerry Clarke, co-ordinator with the City of Edmonton emergency support response team, stands in front of the evacuee reception centre at the Edmonton Expo Centre on June 10, 2023. (Caleb Perreaux/Radio-Canada)

Edson is approximately 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, and evacuees have been told to register at the Edmonton Expo reception centre.

Gerry Clarke, co-ordinator with the City of Edmonton emergency support response team, said more than 250 people have registered at the reception centre, and about 50 people slept there overnight.

"The mood inside is pretty sombre," he said.

"They're willingly here — they don't probably want to be here, but at least they have a roof over their head."

Many more people have fled Edson, but Clarke said he suspects many have made their own plans to stay elsewhere.

On Saturday afternoon, Alberta's wildfire dashboard listed 75 active wildfires across the province, with 24 burning out of control.