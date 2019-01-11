Third person charged in death of Saddle Lake Cree Nation woman

A third person has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman from Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

Lindsay Jackson went missing on Sept. 22 of last year. Her body was found in the North Saskatchewan River near Brosseau, Alta., on Oct. 3.

Julian Catalin Whiskeyjack, 30, of Saddle Lake was arrested and charged with first-degree murder by RCMP on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release.

He was remanded into custody.

Jena Lynn Hunter, 26, and Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer, 23, were charged in December in the death of Jackson.

Whiskeyjack is scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Feb. 7.

RCMP are not seeking any further suspects in the homicide investigation.

Brosseau is located approximately 150 kilometres east of Edmonton.