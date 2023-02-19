Third-party transit planning app no longer free for Edmonton riders

A popular third-party app that helps Edmontonians plan their bus and LRT trips is no longer completely free to use.

Transit, a Montreal-based app founded about a decade ago, rolled out subscriptions for Edmonton transit users last month. An upgrade to their "Royale" version is now required to access detailed information about trips that are far into the future or long distances away. Subscriptions cost $25 per year, or app users can try it out for $5 a month.

The service is built on open data from cities, and it's used in more than 300 cities around the world.

It's specifically recommended by the Edmonton Transit Service because it uses real-time ETS data and "presents it in a user-friendly format."

Other trip planning information, as well as details on service disruptions and on-demand transit connections, is still free on the app.

The company gives municipalities and transit agencies the option to buy bulk subscriptions to give riders access to the premium features for free.

Transit COO Jake Sion told CBC's Edmonton AM on Monday that about 100 cities around the world, including Calgary and Saskatoon, sponsor app users this way.

Just east of Edmonton, Strathcona County Transit riders also have access to the premium subscription. But county transit director Wade Coombs said Monday that the Royale access was initially integrated with their on-demand transit service at no cost to the municipality.

Jake Sion is the COO of Transit App.

That's expected to end later this year, and so far there isn't a plan to start paying for premium access, leaving transit riders to decide whether they'll subscribe.

At this point, Edmonton hasn't opted to pay.

In a statement to CBC Edmonton, an ETS spokesperson said "most of the core functionality" of Transit App is still available outside the Royale subscription.

"While Transit App continues to provide value to riders, Edmonton Transit Service also provides other alternatives, such as the trip planner on edmonton.ca/transit and the ETS Live website and app, along with making schedule and real-time data available to other third-party providers such as Google Maps."

Sion said Transit is widely used by ETS riders, with the company estimating one-in-five people boarding the bus or LRT will open the app. A bulk subscription for Edmonton would come at an annual cost of about $75,000.

Sion said public transit riders can get free access to the Royale subscription by request if they need the app but they don't have the financial means to pay.

But he added the move to paid subscriptions is a necessary part of changes to the company's business model.

"Because the app itself, the core functions are not funded by transit agencies, we're built on open, available data ... we went in this direction to ensure we were building an app that was riders first," Sion said.

"We never wanted to do anything that would be treating riders in a less than ideal way, whether that be distracting ads or something else."