Third-party investigation finds systemic issues, dysfunction at Leduc Fire Services

A third-party investigation into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and bullying within Leduc Fire Services identified "significant historical and systemic misconduct and mismanagement."

Five reports prepared by Veritas Solutions delve into allegations first made public by two women who have launched a class action lawsuit application, alleging they endured nearly two decades of harassment, bullying, discrimination, and sexual abuse while working as firefighters in Leduc.

"Over the past several years the mishandling of serious complaints of sexual assaults and the harassment that were not taken seriously or properly investigated has created a hostile or poisoned work environment for some women," the Veritas investigators wrote in a report that looked into systemic problems within the service.

"The failure of management to effectively address the sexual assaults/harassment, harassment and discrimination has left many women fearful of retribution and concern that the will/can lose their jobs."

Leduc denies allegations

None of the plaintiff's allegations or the findings in the Veritas reports have been proven in court.

Veritas was hired by the City of Leduc to conduct the investigation, and the reports were delivered to the city in January 2022. The women and their lawyer have advocated for the reports to be publicly released since.

CBC requested access in April 2022, but a city spokesperson said the reports would not be made public.

But when copies were filed with the Court of Kings Bench on Jan. 16, 2023 as part of evidence in the class action application, the documents became publicly accessible.

The city filed a statement of defence in the court case on Sept. 6, 2022, denying Smith and Steele's allegations.

In its filing, Leduc argues that the women's allegations should be dealt with through labour arbitration rather than as a class action.

A spokesperson for the City of Leduc declined an interview request this week for the city and mayor, saying the matter is before the courts.

In addition to the report dealing with systemic issues, reports were prepared investigating allegations by firefighters Christa Steele and Mindy Smith, as well as allegations by a third firefighter who says she was sexually assaulted by a colleague. A fifth report delved into the behaviour of former Leduc fire chief George Clancy.

Clancy, who resigned as chief in March 2022, is not accused of harassment, bullying or sexual assault and is not named in Steele and Smith's civil case before the courts, but he was named as a respondent to the allegations Veritas investigated.

Class action

Calgary lawyer Robert Martz is representing Smith and Steele in their application to have the lawsuit proceed as a class action. He sought to have the Veritas reports admitted as part of the court case.

"We felt that it was important for the court to have the full picture of what was going on at Leduc, and that these reports provided that," Martz said.

Christa Steele is one of two women who have filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Leduc. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Class actions allow a group of eligible people to join together on a lawsuit, rather than having to sue one-by-one.

To proceed as a class action, a judge has to certify the lawsuit. Martz said a certification hearing will be held in May, along with an application by Leduc to have the case dismissed.

Martz said they are hoping the class is defined as any women employed by the City of Leduc for the past 20 years who experienced any kind of sexual misconduct or discrimination.

He's not sure how many potential class members there are, but said that 10 women have filed affidavits so far.

'Do the right thing'

When it comes to responding to the Veritas reports, the investigators noted that while they would have many recommendations to make to help the city address the reports' findings, the city has not requested any recommendations.

In January 2022, Veritas principal director Bob Stenhouse sent the city the final copies of the reports, noting that he believed the reports would generate "serious concern" for senior leadership.

"There will be some serious risks going forward as related to Human Rights, WCB, litigation and reputational," Stenhouse wrote in an email in January 2022.

In April, Leduc city council voted to spend $165,000 on the development and implementation of a new equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy.

Stenhouse declined to comment on his team's findings this week, explaining that the City of Leduc is his client.

However, when asked generally about what he recommends to agencies where misconduct or systemic issues have been found, his advice to employers typically boils down to "do the right thing."

He said that often means holding persons who have engaged in misconduct accountable, remedy the harms to complaints, and set up checks and balances so that the acts don't recur in the future.