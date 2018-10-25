Woman, 88, hurt when thief steals her SUV in Sherwood Park

Strathcona County RCMP are trying to find a vehicle thief who left an 88-year-old woman with a broken finger when he snatched her keys from her hand.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to a robbery on Oak Street in Sherwood Park, police said in a news release Thursday.

The woman was walking from her vehicle to her home when she was approached by a male who asked her for a ride. When she declined, "he grabbed the keys from her hand, causing injury to a finger," police said.

The suspect drove off in the woman's red 2006 Pontiac Torrent SUV.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The stolen vehicle was recovered Monday in Edmonton.

The suspect is described as having a slim build and a dark complexion. He was five-feet-seven-inches to six-feet tall and wearing a dark, baggy hoodie and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.