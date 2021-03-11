These 2 dogs were seized by animal control. Then they died in custody.

Nicholas Verklan smiles wistfully and his eyes tear up when he talks about his favourite photo of his two dogs.

Taiga, an Alaskan malamute and her sidekick Mauchy, a French bulldog, are in the box of Verklan's pickup. They appear to be grinning for the camera.

"They were happiest when they were together," Verklan says. "They were inseparable."

Both dogs are now dead.

They died in March 2020, shortly after they were apprehended for a second time by officers with Edmonton Animal Care and Control.

Verklan alleges eight-year-old Taiga was "tortured."

Five-year-old Mauchy was hit by a vehicle while being fostered by an Edmonton police officer.

The dogs were taken from their owner the first time on Jan. 12, 2020 after community peace officers received a complaint about them being left outside Verklan's west Edmonton home in bitterly cold weather.

The temperature at the time was –25 C, with wind chill making it feel like –35.

"An Alaskan malamute is an outdoor dog. The colder the better," Verklan said. "She's very verbal. So I guess someone in the neighbourhood must have heard Taiga talking and they thought she was in distress."

The officers said the dogs had no sources of heat but Verklan said there was a heating pad on the floor of Mauchy's Dogloo dog house.

After the dogs were seized, they were taken to a veterinarian. Veterinary reports show both dogs were "apparently comfortable, stable and not showing any signs of distress. There was no evidence of cold injury to skin."

Taiga, Mauchy and their owner, Nicholas Verklan (Supplied by Nicholas Verklan)

Verklan went to the city's Animal Care and Control Centre to retrieve his dogs. He said he got into a verbal confrontation with community peace officer Brianne Grey.

Grey said she wanted to educate Verklan on how to take care of his animals, he said.

"I looked her in the face and said, 'Lady, you are totally undereducated and overpaid.'"

He said she responded by saying she had the power to do whatever she wanted to do.

Verklan said he warned Grey to bring the police if peace officers went to his house again.

On Jan. 17, 2020, two police officers accompanied Grey and her partner when they tried to seize the dogs again. Verklan refused to surrender the animals.

In written reports, Grey and her partner said they feared for their personal safety at the time "due to Verklan's threatening and hostile demeanour." They left without the dogs.

Criminal charges laid after 2nd seizure

Verklan said the peace officers returned to his home four times looking to take Mauchy and Taiga.

The final time, five Edmonton police officers mounted an operation in the middle of the night on Feb. 17, 2020. The dogs were outside and Verklan wasn't home.

Mauchy and Taiga in their dog houses outside Verklan's home in west Edmonton. (Edmonton Police Service)

The police officers seized Taiga and Mauchy. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian and then turned over to peace officers with Animal Care and Control.

The next day, Const. Ilka Cunningham asked Verklan to come into the police station.

According to Cunningham's officer notes, obtained by CBC, "Verklan's answers were very evasive and standoffish. Verklan was very patronizing to police and showed zero remorse for his actions or refused to admit to any wrongdoing."

Verklan has his own recall of his talk with Cunningham.

"She looked at me in my face and said, 'You're under arrest. You interfered with my two colleagues,'" he said.

"As soon as she said that, I realized the three of them were friends."

Verklan was charged with obstructing Grey and her partner during their Jan. 17 visit to his home.

He was also charged with two counts of animal abuse under the Criminal Code, and one count under the Animal Protection Act of causing the animals to be in distress.

After spending the night in custody, the 56-year-old was released on the condition that he not own any animals.

Verklan later told his lawyer he was convinced Taiga would die in the custody of Animal Care and Control.

The Edmonton Animal Care and Control Centre is where Taiga died and Mauchy was housed until he was fostered by an Edmonton police officer. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Veterinary records obtained by CBC News indicate that shelter staff were worried about Taiga because she was panting all the time, drinking large amounts of water and refusing to eat.

"It is possible that he is not eating because he is unhappy with being in a kennel," one staff member noted. "He used to be an outdoor dog."

Taiga lost almost 14 pounds during her 16 days at the Animal Care and Control Centre.

Staff found her dead in her kennel on March 5, 2020.

"They kept a double-coated Alaskan malamute on a heated slab and basically cooked her like a dog in a frying pan," Verklan said. "Taiga was basically tortured, isolated, cooked to death and left to die."

Police obtained a warrant to have Taiga's remains transported to Calgary for a necropsy.

Taiga was basically tortured, isolated, cooked to death and left to die. - Nicholas Verklan

In an email she wrote to the veterinarian who performed the necropsy, Cunningham said she was convinced long-standing exposure to the cold caused the dog's death.

The veterinarian determined Taiga died from a twisted spleen.

"Dr. Doyle said that Taiga would have died in anybody's care and it was nobody's fault," Verklan said. "It was just a thing of nature."

Mauchy and Taiga were inseparable, according to their owner, Nicholas Verklan. (Nicholas Verklan)

Verklan learned about Taiga's death from the lawyer who was representing him at the time. Neither were told that hours after Taiga died, Grey arranged to have Mauchy taken into the home of Edmonton police Const.Travis Peevers.

Peevers wrote a letter about fostering Mauchy, in which he said the dog "definitely seemed sad, confused and was frightened at the sudden change ... He was very sad and maybe even depressed."

Mauchy escaped through the front door of Peevers's home when his daughter came home from school. The bulldog's body was found on the highway a couple of days later.

Lawyer Darin Sprake, who took over Verklan's representation in May 2020, alleged that Grey had a reason for getting Peevers to take in Mauchy.

"Officer Grey's personal grievance with Mr. Verklan caused her to punish him by giving Mauchy to someone else," Sprake wrote in a notice of motion seeking a stay of the charges against Verklan.

Sprake alleged that Verklan's charter rights had been violated, and offered sharp criticism of Grey.

"Officer Grey has demonstrated that she believed herself to be both judge and jury. In her actions, she also took on the role of executioner," Sprake wrote.

Arrangements were made to have Mauchy cremated.

Verklan has the ashes of both his dogs.

'I wanted to go to court and fight this'

After the dogs died, Verklan's original lawyer had appealed to the Crown to withdraw the charges Verklan faced.

After initially refusing, the Crown stayed the charges last month, two weeks before the trial was supposed to begin in provincial court.

In an email, Crown prosecutor Christian Lim said deciding not to go to trial was part of the ongoing review prosecutors conduct on all their files, "looking at many factors that are within the role of the Crown."

Verklan said he spent $25,000 on legal fees as he prepared to defend himself, and had budgeted thousands more for expert opinions.

"I wanted to go to court and fight this," he said. "I haven't gotten a chance to prove my innocence."

Sprake has filed a formal complaint with the Edmonton Police Service about Cunningham, accusing the constable of acting "unlawfully, in bad faith and with deceit."

Police declined comment because the case is currently under investigation by the EPS professional standards branch.

Sprake has also notified the professional standards branch for the City of Edmonton that he intends to bring formal complaints against Grey and the Animal Care and Control Centre.

In an emailed statement, city spokesperson Chrystal Coleman said the city could not comment on the details of the case because an investigation is underway.

"The Animal Care and Control Centre is staffed by veterinarians, registered veterinary technologists and kennel care staff to ensure that when animals are seized or delivered to our care, they are provided with the best care possible," Coleman wrote.

"Although rare, animals in our care do unfortunately die, and when this happens, we take their death to heart."

Verklan still has Taiga's Dogloo in his front yard, filled with straw and the malamute's toys. He plans to get counselling to deal with his loss. He thinks he needs help to get Taiga's "voice" out of his head.

Nicholas Verklan said he is unable to get the sound of his beloved dog Taiga's 'voice' out of his head. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"All I can ever hear is her talking, saying, 'Dad, where are you? Dad, how come I'm so hot?'

"And I wasn't there."

Verklan doesn't think he deserves another dog. He wishes he had done more to get his dogs back before they died.

"They would have given their life for me," Verklan said. "When it came to the pack, I failed."