Edmonton liquor store to combat crime by requiring customers to scan ID before entering

With liquor store thefts on the rise, an Edmonton-based liquor retailer will test a new security program in which customers must scan their ID before they can enter the premises.

The pilot project, being launched by Alcanna — the largest private alcohol retailer in Canada — in partnership with Edmonton police, will see an ID scanner installed at an Ace Liquor store at 11708 34th St. in northeast Edmonton.

In its news release, Alcanna said the intent of the project is to combat "the epidemic of liquor store robberies that has plagued the city," which has seen a dramatic escalation in the number of liquor store robberies over the last 18 months.

"In 2019, EPS officers responded to almost 9,600 calls of theft of liquor — about 26 calls per day across the city," Const. Robin Wilson said in the release.

That was a 200-per-cent increase in liquor store thefts over 2018, he said.

An Edmonton liquor store is piloting a new program where customers have to scan their ID before they can enter.<br><br>What do you think? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> —@CBCEdmonton

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee told CBC News last month that liquor thefts are a huge problem for police, and investigators have found that some of the thefts are gang-related.

"It's not just people taking advantage of something that is easy, it's somebody preying on people as well," he said.

"Ultimately, the way we are right now and the amount of officer time and different things that are going on in this space, it's not working. So it's time to try a few things."

The scan system, from company Patronscan, requires customers to scan identification before the door unlocks and allows entry into the store.

Bars and nightclubs in Edmonton have been using personal identification scanners for years.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer and Leduc-Beaumont MLA Brad Rutherford will be at a news conference at the Ace Liquor outlet Monday afternoon. A media notice said they will "announce details of a government initiative to address a growing number of robberies and thefts targeting liquor stores."

Safety issue

The growing number of liquor store thefts is placing a "tremendous" strain on police resources, Wilson said.

He welcomed the pilot project and commended Alcanna for "taking proactive steps to increase the safety of both their employees and the general public" through the implementation of ID scanning.

In addition to Ace Liquor, Alcanna also owns the Liquor Depot, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis brands.

"Just as was done with pre-pay and pay at the pump for gas stations, we are hoping Patronscan creates a safer shopping experience," Joe Cook, Alcanna's vice-president for loss prevention, said in the news release.

"This is not shoplifting," he said. "It is robbery with real or threatened violence."

Along with the safety issues, Cook said the robberies are costing millions of dollars, "as well as fuelling the drug trade and organized crime gangs."

Customer ID information will not be kept in the devices but stored in Patronscan's data centre with restricted access, the release said.