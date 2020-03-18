19-year-old charged in break-in, theft at Edson Food Bank

A 19-year-old Edson man has been charged in connection with a weekend break-in and theft at the town's food bank.

The incident took place late Friday or early Saturday, Edson RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

A number of grocery items and about 180 kilograms of hamburger, with a total value of more than $3,100, were stolen. As well, there was more than $700 in damage to the food bank's building.

A number of the stolen items were located discarded within a block of the food bank.

In a Facebook post that received a tremendous amount of support, Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara urged residents to "turn this terrible incident into something positive."

The arrest by Edson Forensic Identification Services was aided by the surveillance cameras of neighbouring businesses.

The man has been charged with break-and-enter to a business, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

RCMP said they are still looking for more suspects.