'The mountains are unforgiving': Climber deaths a reminder of scrambling risk, says guide

A string of recent fatalities in the Alberta Rockies offers a stark reminder that scrambling isn't without risk, says a certified mountain guide.

Catlin Hannah, 27, was found dead on Aug. 13 at the base of a 300-metre cliff in Kananaskis, surrounded by his gear.

Rescue officials who found the veteran hiker determined that he likely lost his footing as he scaled Mount Smuts, one of the most challenging scrambling routes in the area.

A fall on Saturday also claimed the life of a 30-year-old Calgary woman who was hiking on the east end of Mount Rundle near Canmore.

Police say she was descending a short, easy scramble section when she slipped and plunged to her death.

The dual tragedies serve to underscore that scrambling — where mountaineers use their hands and feet, not ropes, to scale steep slopes — is inherently risky.

"With good boots and proper equipment and a bit of education, an easy scramble might be really straightforward," said Dave Stark, director of operations for Yamnuska Mountain Adventures, based in Canmore.

"But the mountains are unforgiving. A slip or a fall can be devastating."

Catlin Hannah, left, and Happy Alfano, right, had planned to scramble Mount Smuts together. Instead, Hannah ended up going alone and falling to his death. (Happy Alfano)

There have been several scrambling-related deaths this summer.

On June 3, a 58-year-old Calgary man slipped on snow and ice near Rawson Lake and plunged to his death.

On June 21, a 65-year-old B.C. man died while scrambling near Mount Lipsett in Kananaskis Country, after falling more 60 metres.

Most scrambling enthusiasts are extremely careful, Stark said, but everyone needs to be aware of the risks. Being ill-equipped and overconfident can lead to accidents.

"They're not that common but they do happen," Stark said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Given the amount of people that are out in the mountains hiking and scrambling, I think most people are getting away with good practice and having enjoyable times and not having a tragic event."

'You need to be aware'

Scrambling requires proper training and equipment, skill in navigation, and keen awareness of the trail and changing weather conditions, Stark said.

"You need to be aware of where you're going, what's involved with it, and have a good idea what the hazards could be," he said.

"The hazards could be anything from bears to a rock fall, slips and trips on rough terrain, getting lost or bad weather."

Look at identifying risks and trying to mitigate them before you go out. -Dave Stark

Novice climbers should consult with veteran hikers and chart their courses carefully.

Inexperienced climbers may struggle to stay on the trail, or to identify loose or unstable hand and footholds.

"Look at identifying risks and trying to mitigate them before you go out, through proper trip planning," Stark said.

"A mistake a lot of people make is they can get up something easily, but they don't look behind them, and when they're coming down they get lost and they end up in hazardous terrain."

Climbers tackling their first scrambles should opt for easy routes and come properly equipped with extra clothing, food and water, bear spray and some sort of personal communication device, either a satellite beacon or a cellphone, Stark said.

A helmet, rope and a headlamp are also necessary for extreme scrambles, where falling rocks and extremely steep slopes can make climbs more treacherous.

"People should be looking at building their own experience. Take a course, hire a guide, go out with more experienced people."