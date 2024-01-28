The most Edmonton thing you can ... hear
Public art, placemaking and plenty of Goo Gone come up on This is Edmonton, a new podcast from CBC.
Public art, placemaking and plenty of Goo Gone on a new CBC podcast
Edmonton is home to a lot of public art, installations and murals that range from contentious to celebrated.
So what does it take to keep our public art shiny and attractive? And how did a private mural downtown become one of the most infamous walls in the city?
In the first episode of This Is Edmonton, host Clare Bonnyman speaks to David Turnbull, director of public art with the Edmonton Arts Council, and tries to answer the question: "What is the most Edmonton thing you can do?" with artist and designer Clay Lowe.
Goo Gone cleaner comes up, too.
This is Edmonton is posted online every Wednesday. Listen here or get in touch at thisisyeg@cbc.ca.