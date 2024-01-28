Content
Edmonton·CBC PODCAST

The most Edmonton thing you can ... hear

Public art, placemaking and plenty of Goo Gone come up on This is Edmonton, a new podcast from CBC.

Public art, placemaking and plenty of Goo Gone on a new CBC podcast

CBC News ·
A statue of a man in overalls with a lunch tin sitting on a bench. He is covered in sharpie marks, paint and food scraps with a USB cord tied around his neck
Lunchbreak, an installation from the Edmonton Arts Council, is arguably one of the dirtiest public art pieces in the city. In the first episode of This Is Edmonton, host Clare Bonnyman explores how we care for and relate to our public spaces. (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

Edmonton is home to a lot of public art, installations and murals that range from contentious to celebrated. 

So what does it take to keep our public art shiny and attractive? And how did a private mural downtown become one of the most infamous walls in the city? 

In the first episode of This Is Edmonton, host Clare Bonnyman speaks to David Turnbull, director of public art with the Edmonton Arts Council, and tries to answer the question: "What is the most Edmonton thing you can do?" with artist and designer Clay Lowe.

Goo Gone cleaner comes up, too.

21:41The most Edmonton thing you can do
This is Edmonton is posted online every Wednesday. Listen here or get in touch at thisisyeg@cbc.ca.

This is Edmonton logo
