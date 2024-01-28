The most Edmonton thing you can ... hear

Edmonton is home to a lot of public art, installations and murals that range from contentious to celebrated.

So what does it take to keep our public art shiny and attractive? And how did a private mural downtown become one of the most infamous walls in the city?

In the first episode of This Is Edmonton , host Clare Bonnyman speaks to David Turnbull, director of public art with the Edmonton Arts Council, and tries to answer the question: "What is the most Edmonton thing you can do?" with artist and designer Clay Lowe.

Goo Gone cleaner comes up, too.

21:41 The most Edmonton thing you can do Edmonton is home to a lot of public art, installations and murals that range from contentious to celebrated. What does it take to keep our public art shiny and attractive? And how did a private mural downtown become one of the most infamous walls in the city? In the first episode of This Is Edmonton, host Clare Bonnyman tries to answer the question: “What is the most Edmonton thing you can do?”