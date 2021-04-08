The Loop: What you need to know about COVID-19 variants

Alberta is firmly in the third wave of COVID-19, and the two topics on everyone's minds are vaccines and variants.

This week on The Loop, reporter Trevor Howlett walks us through the P1 variant, the latest variant to join Alberta's rising case count.

Local writer and photographer Marielle Elizabeth shares her vaccination story and the emotions that come with getting that first dose.

Plus associate producer Kashmala Fida Mohatarem noticed a trend in traditions for holidays, and tells us about how celebrations are borrowing from other cultures.

