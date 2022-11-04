Content
The Loop: We hit the streets to look at homelessness in Edmonton

CBC Edmonton's community podcast spoke with people experiencing homelessness in downtown, as they prepare for winter.

CBC Edmonton’s local podcast speaks with people living on the streets

A man stands in front of a wire fence wearing a red jacket. He has black framed glasses, and stubble, with short shorn gray hair. He looks just off camera.
Doug Cooke, business and community liaison with Boyle Street Community Services, spends his days walking through the downtown community. He carries supplies to support those living on the city’s streets, and connect them to programs. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

This week on The Loop, host Min Dhariwal joined Doug Cooke, business and community engagement liaison with Boyle Street Community Services. Cooke spends his days walking through the downtown community, offering supplies and support to those in need. Together they took a walk through downtown, meeting just a few of the Edmontonians living on the streets. 

The Loop35:42“We are people”

On their walk, Cooke introduced Dhariwal to Sheila, who's been experiencing homelessness in Edmonton for years. He shared his experience working with her and others who find themselves vulnerable on the streets, and how that cycle continues.

This transcription has been edited for clarity.

Doug Cooke: No two people are generally the same from one day to the next. However, relationships are being built over my time out here on the streets and when people see me, they they come up to me and ask for what they require and I offer what I can.

Min Dhariwal: You have a, you certainly have a rapport out here, with folks. Like a certain trust has been built up. 

DC: This is a great community and I I love what I'm doing. It's so rewarding for me to really make these connections. And really, friendships. Sheila is someone I actually have known for close to seven to 8 years. I know more recently she's been outside. She was successfully housed for a good number of years. But we also find that you cycle through homelessness probably about five or six times before you're actually successful.

MD: The, you know, one hit wonders, so to speak, are probably very rare. 

DC: Very rare. Yeah, very rare.

MD: So you get off the street, you get into some housing, you're back on the street, you get back in. It's kind of a bit of a cycle. 

DC: It's a cycle. 

