The Loop: 'We are not tokens'
Take a listen to Episode 59 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
Indigenous leaders and elders in Alberta are calling out the UCP government over the proposed draft curriculum for K-6 students.
CBC reporter Janet French joins us to share how some feel like "the token Indian" in the push to get the curriculum approved.
Plus we celebrate "crushing it" and talk through the government's reopening strategy for summer.
Also in this episode, CBC's Julia Lipscombe walks us through the challenges facing first-time city council candidates, and we learn about Grandpa Garth —a feline with a giant family.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?