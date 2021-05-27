The Loop: 'We are not tokens'

Indigenous leaders and elders in Alberta are calling out the UCP government over the proposed draft curriculum for K-6 students.

CBC reporter Janet French joins us to share how some feel like "the token Indian" in the push to get the curriculum approved.

Plus we celebrate "crushing it" and talk through the government's reopening strategy for summer.

Also in this episode, CBC's Julia Lipscombe walks us through the challenges facing first-time city council candidates, and we learn about Grandpa Garth —a feline with a giant family.

