The Loop: The North heads home

This wildfire season has seen Edmonton become a hub for evacuees from the Northwest Territories.

For three weeks, residents from Yellowknife landed in Alberta while they waited for their homes to re-open.

This week on The Loop, CBC's Hilary Bird joins the show to share her own evacuation experience from Yellowknife. Plus, hosts Min Dhariwal and Clare Bonnyman talk about the challenges evacuees have faced and how Edmonton rose to the challenge.

Bird shared what it was like to see the entire city evacuate, and balance her identity as a northerner, mother and journalist.

The following transcription has been edited for clarity and length.

Hilary Bird: We are a very resilient, community-driven place and now we're all spread out. So, I think that's really difficult for people not to have their supports.

We do get to meet a whole bunch of new people, do a whole bunch of new things here and I know that a lot of people are doing that, but at the same time, so many people in your community are really having a tough time. So, it's kind of that dichotomy.

Clare Bonnyman: It's the curse of one of those breaking-news scenarios. There's no shortage of stuff to talk about when you have hours of a morning show, but some of those things are so tough.

HB: Absolutely. And for the first time I think in my life I am a part of this story. I'm so used to being on the outside looking in or working as a reporter and covering it and having to be totally objective. And now for the first time I'm a part of it and one of the pieces moving around.

CB: So what is that like? We're normally separate from the stories we cover, but you're speaking to folks who are in the same situation that you are.

HB: It's hard because, you know, I'm a journalist — that's such a big part of my identity — but I'm a human being and a member of the Yellowknife community first. So when the news of the evacuation came down, my family and I were going to leave really early in the morning.

But early in the morning the air quality was just so poor that it just wasn't safe for us.

So I volunteered to drive people to the evacuation centre where they could get flights out. That was just such a sobering experience. And it, I think, moulded the way that I covered the story in the future in that I really got a sense of what it was like to be a vulnerable person in that situation.

There were about 800 people in line waiting seven or eight hours, many times without food or water and with children and babies and people in wheelchairs. It was a way that I had never seen my city before. And it was absolutely heartbreaking.

I had to take my journalism hat off and become a member of the community first. And it's been so great in a way, to see my community come together to help each other out. But sort of surreal to have to switch those hats.