The Loop takes a walk in Chinatown

Edmonton's Chinatown is at a crossroads.

Six months after two violent homicides in the business district still recovering from the effects of pandemic restrictions, the community is fighting for a comeback. This week on The Loop , CBC reporter Wallis Snowdon walks us through recent developments, and Clare Bonnyman goes for a walk with Chinatown resident and advocate William Lau.

On their walk, Lau shared with Clare the challenges of bringing people back to the community when there is still fear and frustration.

This transcription has been edited for clarity and length.

Clare Bonnyman: This responsibility you're talking about is a big one. Does it ever feel heavy?

William Lau: Yes and no. But I know it's not just me. There's so many people here doing amazing things. There's a great community of artists. There's a group of university students that have been coming out a lot, and high school students that have been coming out to our cleanups, from Lillian Osborne in the southwest and the university students that are helping the Chinese Benevolent Association with their succession planning.

There's so many nodes of really meaningful engagement and great activity.

CB: How key is that youth engagement to bringing this new vision of Chinatown to life?

WL: The engagement is just important for the community — because there is so much to do and help is always appreciated and needed — but there's so much to gain for youth.

Whether we're born and raised here and might feel out of touch with our community and might not have had as deep of a conversation as we would have liked with our parents. The community and the aunties and uncles are the perfect venue to get compliments on our broken on our broken mother tongue.

Almost anything that we think kids should learn but don't learn in school, you can learn here.

CB: What do you want people to know about Chinatown? People who maybe haven't spent a lot of time here in the last little bit?

WL: It's so easy to just say come down … it doesn't work. It's easy to say come help us.

There's one thing I would encourage people to do is to be curious. Come visit us during Chinatown Dining Week, and Lunar New Year this year.

I just ask Edmontonians to be curious and come learn about this very unique piece of our history here in Edmonton. Learn how complex the issues are in this community. And for all the active citizens out there that want to better Edmonton — consider contributing a bit here.