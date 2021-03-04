The Loop: Seniors discuss getting their first vaccine dose

While hospitalization numbers are down, the province only eased a few measures this week to enter Step 2 of the restriction changes.

At the same time, Albertans 75 and older are now getting their first dose of the vaccine.

But it hasn't been an easy process for everyone.

Radio Active host Adrienne Pan looked into what the experience has been like for seniors booking and going to their vaccine appointments.

CBC provincial affairs reporter Janet French crunches some of the numbers in the latest budget from the UCP government.

Plus, The Loop producer and sound tech Clare Bonnyman listens closely to the sounds of winter, and we discuss whether the province needs an official sport — and if rodeo is the best pick.

Read the full transcript of the show here.

