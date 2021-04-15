The Loop: Restriction riots: pushback on COVID-19 protocols

Alberta is seeing doubt and defiance against COVID-19 restrictions, with gatherings outside of GraceLife Church Sunday and the Alberta Legislature Monday.

CBC's Wallis Snowdon walks us through the growing resistance to COVID-19 health restrictions and how the "toxic stew of information" may push Alberta towards greater enforcement.

And associate producer Julia Lipscombe takes us closer to some businesses defying health restrictions, to understand how a year of back and forth has left many feeling forgotten.

Plus Edmonton AM's Emily Senger shares some of the social media buzz behind a new bulk buying option in the city.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.