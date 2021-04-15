The Loop: Restriction riots: pushback on COVID-19 protocols
Take a listen to Episode 54 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
Alberta is seeing doubt and defiance against COVID-19 restrictions, with gatherings outside of GraceLife Church Sunday and the Alberta Legislature Monday.
CBC's Wallis Snowdon walks us through the growing resistance to COVID-19 health restrictions and how the "toxic stew of information" may push Alberta towards greater enforcement.
And associate producer Julia Lipscombe takes us closer to some businesses defying health restrictions, to understand how a year of back and forth has left many feeling forgotten.
Plus Edmonton AM's Emily Senger shares some of the social media buzz behind a new bulk buying option in the city.
