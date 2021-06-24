The Loop: Reopening and reconnecting

As Alberta reopens we're all excited to return to family, friends and everything else the pandemic kept at a distance.

But how do we get past our pandemic anxiety to appreciate it all? And how do we keep that gratitude going past the first few months of post-pandemic bliss?

A local mindfulness coach helps us up our awareness game. And Min Dhariwal shares how the digital connections we made while socially distanced are shifting into in-person experiences as we enter another 'new normal'.

