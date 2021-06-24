The Loop: Reopening and reconnecting
Take a listen to Episode 63 of CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop.
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
As Alberta reopens we're all excited to return to family, friends and everything else the pandemic kept at a distance.
But how do we get past our pandemic anxiety to appreciate it all? And how do we keep that gratitude going past the first few months of post-pandemic bliss?
A local mindfulness coach helps us up our awareness game. And Min Dhariwal shares how the digital connections we made while socially distanced are shifting into in-person experiences as we enter another 'new normal'.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?