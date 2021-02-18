The Loop: Public outcry as homeless forced out into cold

Edmontonians are voicing their anger, heartbreak and frustration over a video posted on social media last weekend.

It shows uniformed police officers ordering homeless people out of the Central LRT station in -21 C weather.

An Indigenous-led outreach initiative called Bear Clan Patrol was there, providing people with clothing and food.

Officers are heard telling them to leave because they're eating and not wearing masks, saying "this isn't a restaurant," without supporting them to find somewhere warm to go.

This week, Councillor Aaron Paquette talks about what needs to be done to better support citizens experiencing homelessness in Edmonton.

CBC investigative reporter Jennie Russell looks at why Alberta's whistleblower legislation needs to change.

Local hip-hop artist Arlo Maverick discusses his new single that aims to further the conversation around policing in Black communities. Plus, hear how a community initiative has provided thousands of people with free meals.

Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.