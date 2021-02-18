The Loop: Public outcry as homeless forced out into cold
Take a listen to our weekly podcast
Edmontonians are voicing their anger, heartbreak and frustration over a video posted on social media last weekend.
It shows uniformed police officers ordering homeless people out of the Central LRT station in -21 C weather.
An Indigenous-led outreach initiative called Bear Clan Patrol was there, providing people with clothing and food.
Officers are heard telling them to leave because they're eating and not wearing masks, saying "this isn't a restaurant," without supporting them to find somewhere warm to go.
This week, Councillor Aaron Paquette talks about what needs to be done to better support citizens experiencing homelessness in Edmonton.
CBC investigative reporter Jennie Russell looks at why Alberta's whistleblower legislation needs to change.
Local hip-hop artist Arlo Maverick discusses his new single that aims to further the conversation around policing in Black communities. Plus, hear how a community initiative has provided thousands of people with free meals.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.