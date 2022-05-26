The Loop: A trip to Chinatown
Edmonton’s Chinatown was front and centre of the news cycle this week. After violence in the area, the community came to city hall to call for more support.
CBC Edmonton reporter Wallis Snowdon breaks down what happened in the council chambers on Tuesday. Plus, host Min Dhariwal explores a Chinatown business that's been there for more than 25 years.
