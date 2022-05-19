Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: It could be worse

Host Clare Bonnyman talks with CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga about her experience up close and personal with our melting glaciers. 

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop

CBC News ·
The Loop. (CBC)

This week on The Loop, a distraction show.

Host Clare Bonnyman talks with CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga about her experience up close and personal with our melting glaciers. Plus, reporter Emily Fitzpatrick introduces us to the Esso Bees, a St. Albert slo-pitch team with a lot of experience, but not a lot of wins.

