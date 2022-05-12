Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: Something's in the air

CBC reporter Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi joins Clare Bonnyman to talk about the return of dating post pandemic.

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop

CBC News ·
The Loop. (CBC)

There's a lot in the air this spring. Pollen, dust… love? CBC reporter Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi joins Clare Bonnyman to talk about the return of dating post pandemic.

Plus, host Min Dhariwal uncovers the heart of Edmonton's muscle car community. We hear from a local drag racer with an amazing story and learn about Yesterday's Auto Gallery.

The Loop27:56Something’s in the air
There's a lot in the air this spring. Pollen, dust… love? CBC reporter Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi joins Clare Bonnyman to talk about the return of dating post pandemic. Plus, host Min Dhariwal uncovers the heart of Edmonton's muscle car community. We hear from a local drag racer with an amazing story and learn about Yesterday's Auto Gallery.
