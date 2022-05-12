The Loop: Something's in the air
CBC reporter Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi joins Clare Bonnyman to talk about the return of dating post pandemic.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
There's a lot in the air this spring. Pollen, dust… love? CBC reporter Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi joins Clare Bonnyman to talk about the return of dating post pandemic.
Plus, host Min Dhariwal uncovers the heart of Edmonton's muscle car community. We hear from a local drag racer with an amazing story and learn about Yesterday's Auto Gallery.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
