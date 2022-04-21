The Loop: Capturing a moment
How do you store memories? This week on The Loop, hosts Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal dig into how and what we remember.
Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop
First, a teenager documenting the war in Ukraine with his phone as his family travelled from Ukraine to Poland to Edmonton.
Plus, keeping a community alive through sport: how Warren Currie created memories in Mill Woods that skateboarders across the city hold onto.
Download The Loop now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.
