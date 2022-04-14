Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·The Loop Podcast

The Loop: A good Friday

This week The Loop looks for a little bit of good by diving into the nostalgia of handwritten letters with a local stationary shop.

Take a listen to CBC Edmonton's weekly podcast, The Loop

CBC News ·

This week The Loop looks for a little bit of good by diving into the nostalgia of handwritten letters with a local stationary shop. Plus, we look into what it takes to feel good about returning to work with an Edmonton psychologist.

Download The Loop now at CBC ListenApple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts or visit the podcast's homepage.

The Loop27:35A good Friday
This week The Loop looks for a little bit of good by diving into the nostalgia of handwritten letters with a local stationary shop. Plus, we look into what it takes to feel good about returning to work with an Edmonton psychologist. 27:35
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now